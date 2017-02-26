Wet weather returns this week

An unsettled weather pattern sets up this week, keeping rain chances in the forecast through Wednesday night. Our storm track will send a few waves of rain our way, the first on Monday morning. Scattered rain is most likely from 7am-11am, right around the morning commute time. The added cloud cover and early day rain will keep temperatures on the cool side Monday with highs making it into the mid to upper 50s.

By Tuesday a warm front will lift north of the Valley, putting us in a strong southerly flow. That pushes in warm moist air, creating more unstable conditions by the middle of our week. Temperatures jump into the low 70s Tuesday, but rain chance will be spottier. Expect a few stray showers and storms Tuesday.

The better chance for storms will come as a cold front comes in, providing extra lift to spark off showers and storms Wednesday. The front is expected to move across Alabama Wednesday night, but storms could start developing out ahead of the front as it pushes eastward. Right now, it looks like a few strong storms will start up Wednesday afternoon. It’s still too early to say if severe weather is likely, but we’re keeping a close eye on this system. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of the cold front moving through, so be sure to check back for updates as the system gets closer.

Skies will clear out quickly behind the front though, leaving us sunny and seasonably cool to end out the week.

Check your local forecast through the week here!