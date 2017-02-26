× There’s Something “Phishy” about This Bank Text

A new round of bank phishing texts have surfaced recently. Consumers have reported receiving a text message that appears to be from a bank, prompting them to update their profile. The text provides a link to a website that may even have the bank’s name as part of the domain.

If clicked, the link will take to a website or form that looks just like the legitimate bank website. The page will ask for identity confirmation by asking for a consumer’s name, user ID, password and/or bank account number.

The Bottom Line: Don’t share any personal or bank account information via text or email. To do so puts you at risk for identity theft. If you are concerned about your account, call your bank using a trusted number (not one given in the text or email) to verify that they made the request for updated account information.

Six Steps to Protect Yourself from Phishing Scams:

Just hit delete! Ignore instructions to confirm your phone number or visit a link. Some scam texts instruct you to text “STOP” or “NO” to prevent future texts. But this is a common ploy by scammers to confirm they have a real, active phone number. Read your phone bill. Check your phone bill for services you haven’t ordered. Some charges may appear only once, but others might be monthly “subscriptions.” Know your rights. Real commercial text messages must provide a free, easy way for you to opt out of future communication. Learn more here. Know how to combat spam texts. Forward the texts to 7726 (SPAM on most keypads). This will alert your cellphone carrier to block future texts from those numbers. Watch out for lookalike URLs. Just because a URL has the name of a real company in it, doesn’t mean it’s legitimate. Ask your phone carrier about blocking third-party charges. Mobile phone carriers permit outside businesses to place charges on your phone bill, but many carriers also allow you to block these charges for free. Source: Emily Patterson, BBB.org.

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.