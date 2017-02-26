× Second fatal inmate assault at Elmore Correctional Facility in 10 days

ELMORE, Ala. – ADOC officials report an inmate died during an assault at Elmore Correctional Facility Sunday.

DeMarko Quinta Carlisle,36, was reportedly stabbed during an altercation with another inmate inside the facility at 2:45 p.m. Carlisle died from his injuries at 3:40 p.m. ADOC is not revealing the name of the suspect involved in the incident, or the weapon used in the attack as investigations continue.

A motive for the attack is not known at this time.

Carlisle was serving a life sentence on a 1999 first-degree robbery conviction out of Jefferson County. His death is the second reported from an inmate assault at the Elmore Correctional Facility in the last 10 days.

The recent incidents at the Elmore and Staton Correctional Facilities are unrelated, according to prison officials.

Elmore Correctional Facility was locked down Sunday pending an investigation into the most recent incident.