Local teen joins Auburn University’s first official Wheelchair Basketball Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you could describe Fisher Rizk in a few words his parents would say he's a go getter. Fisher lives and breathes sports, and his dream was to land a career in motocross. "He would be competing in some regional level events and try to make national level events, but he suffered a spinal cord injury just about two years ago and kind of ended those dreams," Fisher's Father Mark Rizk said.

Fisher said it was a set back. His dream may have been crushed, but his hope wasn't. He put away the helmet and pulled out a basketball. "Just because I'm disabled doesn't mean I'm not able to do anything," Fisher said.

He currently plays for a local team, but that's about to change. On Sunday he committed to playing for Auburn. "I'm feeling really great, I'm excited, I mean Auburn is a great school and I'm really excited to be apart of their first wheelchair basketball program," Fisher said.

His family said Fisher is the kind of person who strives to be the best both on the court and in his academics. He could have thrown in the towel on life two years ago, but instead he kept pushing and discovered a new dream.

Since Fisher is leaving his local team, they are searching for new people to join. If you are interested visit their Facebook page or call Director David Kyle at (256)824-2146