Leadership Huntsville/Madison County continues to help shape community members into leaders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More than half the elected leaders in Madison County are graduates of Leadership Huntsville/Madison County. That’s one of the statistics the 30-year-old leadership program is very proud of.

No one is more proud than longtime President and CEO Sarah Savage. After 19 years, Savage is leaving the position and passing the torch.

Under Savage’s guidance, the Leadership program has grown in both size, importance and influence.

This week on Leadership Perspectives, Savage and Leadership Board Chair Jennie Robinson joined WHNT’s Steve Johnson to discuss the impact of the program.

“Our investment in human capital in this community is I think one of the things that attracts people. We have a great quality of life here because we have quality leaders… 50% or more of our elected leaders have gone through Leadership Huntsville-Madison County.”

Savage and the board have been working for many months on a succession plan to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. Savage will remain in her position until August. A CEO search is currently underway. Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

