Huntsville Youth Art Month exhibit opens today

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – The Youth Art Month begins today at the Huntsville Museum of Art.

The exhibit displays nearly 200 works of art from children and teens in kindergarten through the 12th grade. Schools represented include:

Huntsville City

Madison City

Madison County

Athens County

Limestone County

Decatur City

Scottsboro City

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin today at 1:15 PM, and will be presented by Mayor Tommy Battle. The exhibit will remain open through April 30th, but admission to the event is free for today.

In addition to the student’s works, the museum will present the Blue Ribbon Finalists from the Visual Arts Achievement Program and a winner for the Congressional Art Competition.