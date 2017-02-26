× Huntsville debate team takes home top prize at Vestavia Hills tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Speech and debate teams from around the state traveled to Vestavia Hills High School to compete in that school’s annual speech and debate tournament held Friday and Saturday.

A debate team from Huntsville beat out 23 other teams to take home the top prize in public forum debate, an event in which two teams of two students compete against each other.

Rebecca Johnson and Henry Lynn, juniors at Westminster Christian Academy in Huntsville, debated nine rounds to win the tournament. They defeated a team from Auburn High School in the final round.

Johnson and Lynn are members of the National Speech and Debate Association and are coached by Caroline Herron and WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Jake Reed.

Students from Westminster also won awards in Lincoln-Douglas debate, dramatic interpretation, duo interpretation and original oratory.

Click here for a description of all events offered by the National Speech and Debate Association.

Click here to learn more about the Westminster Christian Academy speech and debate team.