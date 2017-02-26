× Hundreds gathered in Downtown Huntsville for the Mardi Gras Grand Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mardi Gras came to Huntsville Saturday afternoon and hundreds came out to enjoy the event.

The 4th Annual Mardi Gras Parade benefited the Blount Hospitality House which provides lodging and support to families of patients seeking treatment at area hospitals. The parade started at 4:30 PM and featured several floats, plenty of Moon Pies, and hundreds of beads.

Cajun music filled Downtown Huntsville leading up to the parade. Several got into the spirit of the event and dressed in colorful costumes. Pets also joined in on the fun.