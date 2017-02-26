× Help MADD spread some teddy bear love to young victims of drunk driving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Right now Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has an initiative going on that helps spread some teddy bear love to the smallest victims of drunk driving.

MADD is partnering with local police departments nationwide in a teddy bear campaign, collecting teddy bears that officers can give to children after drunk driving crashes.

“For those young lives that are still here we’re trying to make sure that they understand that somebody cares about them,’ said MADD advocate Loretta Martin Robinson.

Robinson said with their age, it’s hard for these children to cope. So though it might seem like a small thing, having a teddy bear to hug can make all the difference.

“These kids are out here and some of them are scared and they’re alone. And when they see a friendly police officer coming to them with a teddy bear and a smile, it really helps them to cope with a lot of things in life, even better,” she explained.

Over the course of just one year, Robinson lost her son and two godsons to drunk drivers. Her 11-year-old granddaughter Aniyah Daniels is one of those children who found comfort in a bear hug.

“My birthday was coming up and I wanted to give him hugs and stuff on my birthday. These were sort of gave me a way to hug him,” she said.

Daniels said she’s donating her bears with the hopes they can help other children like they helped her. She speaks at MADD events now, and this is what she tells wants to tell other kids.

“Its going to be okay. And even when they don’t feel like it’s going to be okay, it’s going to be okay,” she said.

Spreading teddy bear love doesn’t go unnoticed.

If you have any new or gently used teddy bears you would like to donate you can contact MADD, who will distribute them to the precincts. You can also go to a MADD event every third Saturday of the month at Alabama A&M’s Health and Wellness Center at 10:00 am and drop them off there.

Or if you don’t have any bears but would still like to help out, you can donate $35 to help them buy even more teddy bears you by clicking here.