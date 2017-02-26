× Blount County man charged with capital murder after young nurse shot multiple times

BLOUNT COUNTY, Al. – A young woman was found dead after being shot multiple times Saturday afternoon.

According to our news partner AL.com, 26-year-old Patrick Dorsett has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Police say the victim, 23-year-old nurse Bethany Brooke Evans, was shot inside Dorsett’s home off of Tuscaloosa Pike in Cleveland.

Evans lived in Mt. Olive and worked as a nurse in Birmingham. Police have not released the full details of their relationship.

Dorsett, who served in the US Air Force, is currently being held without bond in the Blount County Correctional Facility.