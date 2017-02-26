× 60-year-old man dies in crash Saturday afternoon in Tuscumbia

MUSCLE SHOALS, Al. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Saturday afternoon according to our news partner AL.com.

Alabama State Troopers say Lucy I. Garard was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer when the car left the road and flipped around 1:30 PM on J. McGee Road, 10 miles west of Tuscumbia.

Garard was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Police pronounced Garard dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident.