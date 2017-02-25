Weekend events taking place in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Today is a very busy day in Huntsville, with several fun events taking place all around the city. Here is a list of some of the events taking place in the Rocket City:
- Bob Jones will host the Destination Imagination tournament beginning at 9 AM. Student teams from more than 20 schools with present their creative solutions to modern challenges in the STEM, fine arts or social entrepreneurship fields. The event is open to the public.
- The annual Rocket City Weather Fest will be held at the University of Alabama in Huntsville today form 10 AM to 4 PM. The event will feature Mike Bettes of The Weather Channel. Admission and parking are free for the event.
- The Storytelling Festival will take place at Trinity United Methodist Chruch today. The event features internationally renowned, award-winnign storytellers Donald Davis and Michael Reno Harrell. They will share their stories in three sessions – the first session begins at 10 AM followed by two more at 2 PM and 7 PM. Admissions is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for kids.
- The GEO Huntsville Summit 2017 and Expedition Hack event will take place over the next three days at DesignLabs at Lincoln Mill. The event coincides with Innovate Huntsville Week and will bring together software developers, designers, and entrepreneurs to foster new solutions in emergency management. Registration for the event is $45.
- The sixth annual Maslensita event takes place today from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Rocket Republic Brewing Company, 289 Production Avenue. The event is an Eastern-European and Central-Asian inspired spring festival, featuring song, dance, and cuisines from the regions. Admission to the event is $5.