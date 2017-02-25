The Huntsville Library Foundation is close to making their 21st Century Library become a reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Library Foundation is on a mission to raise funds to move a North Huntsville Library into a bigger facility. Their goal is to raise more than 4 million dollars.

They are moving closer to that goal thanks to businesses like Toyota Manufacturing Plant Alabama, who gave them $50,000 on Friday.

The current North Huntsville Library, also known as the Bessie Russell Branch on Sparkman Drive is currently a 1,700 square foot trailer. College student Diana Cruz said it is cramped. "I've never seen a library this small, right now we only have five computers", Cruz said.

Cruz doesn't currently have a laptop or computer at home, so the library is a convenient place for her to go to. Huntsville/Madison County Public Library Capital Campaign Consultant Michelda Johnson said internet is a big reason why people come to the library. "So what we find even at the trailer is families sitting outside in the parking lot to access the free wi-fi services," Johnson said.

The current library shares the same parking lot with The City Of Huntsville Public Training Academy Building. This is where the foundation wants to move the Branch Library to.

Johnson said thanks to community groups like Toyota, they are close to reaching their goal to start the renovation process. They are currently short 1.2 million dollars of their goal. Johnson said the new library will offer GED classes, dance, piano lessons, and so much more. They expect to start the renovation process this summer.

Cruz has no complaints about the current library and can't wait for the new 21st century library to come to life.

The City of Huntsville allocated $2 million for the renovation of the building. The library has launched a fundraising campaign to cover additional costs. To learn more, click here.