× No candidate for Democratic National Committee elected on first ballot

(CNN) — No candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee got enough votes to be elected on first ballot. Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez fell one vote short in the first round, gaining 213.5 out of 214.5 votes necessary, meaning the election will move on to the second ballot. Rep. Keith Ellison received 200 votes. Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Sally Boynton Brown, who had 12 votes, is withdrawing, as is television analyst Jehmu Greene and Air Force veteran Sam Ronan.