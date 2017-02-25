No candidate for Democratic National Committee elected on first ballot

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Council on American-Islamic Relations National Executive Director Nihad Awad, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), and Gold Star father Khizr Khan listen during a news conference in front of the Capitol February 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) hosted the press conference to discuss President Donald Trump's travel ban, which prevents immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, and objections to Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination to the position of Attorney General. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(CNN) — No candidate for chair of the Democratic National Committee got enough votes to be elected on first ballot. Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez fell one vote short in the first round, gaining 213.5 out of 214.5 votes necessary, meaning the election will move on to the second ballot. Rep. Keith Ellison received 200 votes. Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Sally Boynton Brown, who had 12 votes, is withdrawing, as is television analyst Jehmu Greene and Air Force veteran Sam Ronan.