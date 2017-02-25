× Huntsville Police looking for help in locating shooting suspects

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Huntsville Police are searching for two suspects from the February 12th shooting in the Wal-Mart Parking lot on Sparkman Drive.

The victim was attempting to make a gun transaction in the suspect’s car, according to police. The victim tried to get out of the car and was shot multiple times.

Investigators charged Kendrick Isiah Patterson, 19, of Huntsville with Attempted Murder on February 22nd. The victim was in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Investigators are still searching for Dylan Austin Potter, 19, and Christopher Austin Pressnell, 17. Dylan is a white male, 5’1″, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Christopher is also a white male, 5’8″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Both are wanted for Attempted Murder.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the two teens, please contact Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.