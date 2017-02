× Deontay Wilder retains WBC heavyweight title with TKO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com)- Deontay Wilder is still the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

The Tuscaloosa native knocked Gerald Washington down in the fifth round, and the fight was stopped at 1:45 into the round, not long after Washington got up from being knocked down.

The attendance at Legacy Arena was announced as 12,346 – the largest for a heavyweight fight in Alabama.

