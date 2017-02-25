× Auburn University Police investigating late-night robbery

AUBURN, Al. – Auburn police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.

Around 1:45 AM, the Auburn Police Division responded to a call from a young woman reporting that two black males attempted to forcibly take her cell phone from her. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

According to police, one suspect has been apprehended and is in custody. The other suspect was last seen running eastbound on West Magnolia Avenue toward McDonald’s. The suspect is described as a young black male wearing a white shirt with a tear in it and gray pants. The young man has short hair in twists.

Auburn University Campus and Safety would like to remind students and faculty to be aware of your surroundings. If you see suspicious activity, notify police at 911, or call the Auburn City Police at 334-501-3100.