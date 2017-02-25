Arts Huntsville hosts annual Spring into Summer Activities Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - Arts Huntsville's is holding its popular Spring into Summer Activities Fair today.
The event will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM at the US Space and Rocket Center's Davidson Center for Space Exploration. Admission to the event is free to the public.
The fair showcases Spring and Summer camps, workshops, and classes in the fields of art, music, dance, theater, science, history, and more.
Organizations represented include:
- Alabama Youth Ballet
- Alexander's Martial Arts
- Fantasy Playhouse
- Mindgear Labs
- Pine Ridge Day Camp
- Riverview Camp for Girls
The event will feature a total of 27 affiliated organizations.