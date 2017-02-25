Arts Huntsville hosts annual Spring into Summer Activities Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - Arts Huntsville's is holding its popular Spring into Summer Activities Fair today.

The event will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM at the US Space and Rocket Center's Davidson Center for Space Exploration. Admission to the event is free to the public.

The fair showcases Spring and Summer camps, workshops, and classes in the fields of art, music, dance, theater, science, history, and more.

Organizations represented include:

Alabama Youth Ballet

Alexander's Martial Arts

Fantasy Playhouse

Mindgear Labs

Pine Ridge Day Camp

Riverview Camp for Girls

The event will feature a total of 27 affiliated organizations.