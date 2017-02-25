× 5 millionth engine produced at Huntsville Toyota plant

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Toyota’s plant in Huntsville just reached a major milestone, having produced five million engines as of Friday.

According to our news partners at AL.com, that’s enough engines to stretch from Huntsville to Los Angeles, and enough engines to supply every registered vehicle in Alabama.

The Huntsville Toyota plant is the only one in the world to house V6, V8 and 4-cylinder lines under one roof. The 5 millionth engine was a V6, according to the company.

The plant averages about 3,000 engines each day, and produced around 700,000 engines last year – an 11 percent increase from the year before, when the plant produced 631,000 engines.