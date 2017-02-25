5 millionth engine produced at Huntsville Toyota plant

Employees of Toyota Motors check the FCV "Mirai" on its final assembly line during the vehicle's line off ceremony at the Motomachi factory in Toyota city, Aichi prefecture on February 24, 2015. The world's biggest carmaker plans to produce 700 units of the four-door Mirai sedan -- powered by hydrogen and emitting nothing but water vapour from its tailpipe -- by the end of December. AFP PHOTO / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images)
HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Toyota’s plant in Huntsville just reached a major milestone, having produced five million engines as of Friday.
According to our news partners at AL.com, that’s enough engines to stretch from Huntsville to Los Angeles, and enough engines to supply every registered vehicle in Alabama.
The Huntsville Toyota plant is the only one in the world to house V6, V8 and 4-cylinder lines under one roof. The 5 millionth engine was a V6, according to the company.
The plant averages about 3,000 engines each day, and produced around 700,000 engines last year – an 11 percent increase from the year before, when the plant produced 631,000 engines.