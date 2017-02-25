× 24-year-old Navy sailor arrested for deserting her post after a pregnancy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. – A 24-year-old Navy sailor is on a military hold after being accused of deserting her post for a pregnancy.

According to CBS News, 24-year-old Ana Lucia Gnecco went AWOL after missing a return date to her post by 30 days. She was arrested Wednesday, but her baby daughter was born last August.

The arrest was the last resort,” said Christina Johnson, a Navy public affairs officer. “You’re going to want to try and work with the sailor to get them back, because the consequences for desertion are serious. She was in contact with her command and with the Navy’s arm that would bring her back to duty. All efforts were made to get her back to work, but she chose to stay there.”

Gnecco’s father, Armando Rodriguez, told the Ft. Lauderdale paper the SunSentinel that he hopes the Navy will discharge her after a hearing. He says “There is not point in keeping her.”