× WHNT News 19 gets private tour of new Grissom High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Next school year Grissom students, faculty and staff will have a brand new school to call their own.

It’s still under construction, the finishing touches being put into place throughout the next few months. Construction crews are expected to complete the job by May, giving the teachers and staff plenty of time to prepare their new offices and classrooms for the start of the fall semester.

The project, when completed, will cost $75 million.

Huntsville City Schools Director of Construction and Renovation, Jeff Gattis, says as with all new Huntsville schools, the new Grissom will be safe with tight security to protect students. Cameras and door locks are all over the campus.

“The security of this building is paramount,” said Gattis. “There’s not many schools around with as much security as we do. We are protecting the kids the best we can.”

There is also a built-in storm shelter, as mandated by state law:

Auxiliary gym doubles as a tornado shelter for all occupants of the school @whnt pic.twitter.com/iEmSPg2T74 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 24, 2017

The new Grissom High School includes multiple wings for the arts, special needs, and advanced manufacturing. Gattis explained the school system will have state-of-the-art technology and “wifi-saturated.”

Best of all, he said the new school has plenty of windows, and wide hallways and stairways to reduce traffic jams between classes. The old school lacks these things.

“I just can’t wait for the kids to come in and see it,” said Gattis. “There’s something for everybody at this school.”

Touring the special needs wing @whnt pic.twitter.com/kSHVsAdtpQ — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 24, 2017

Gattis said the school system is already doing tours for faculty and staff, and even student leaders. City leaders are also attending tours to see how the building is progressing. We are told there will be a time in the future when the community can have a look.

As for the old Grissom campus, there are big plans for what happens to the space. It will become a community center that includes parks, a new library, and athletic fields. The school system is expecting to have a “brown bag lunch” similar to what happened with the old J.O. Johnson campus, where alumni can come view the school and collect memorabilia for the final time.