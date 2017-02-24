Severe storms move across the Tennessee Valley Friday night

A storm system over the Great Lakes will drag a cold front through the Valley Friday evening. Most of the energy with this system will stay to our north, but we’ll catch the trailing end of a line of showers and storms developing along the front. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a ‘Marginal Risk’ over Northeastern Alabama Friday night through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

This is the lowest-end risk category, and it means you should be aware of the threat of storms; however, this is not likely to be a major disruption to your Friday evening/night. Some strong wind gusts are possible: upwards of 40-50 mph. Small hail (pea to dime-size) may accompany the stronger storms especially in Middle Tennessee. Most storms though will just move through with heavy downpours and a good amount of lightning.

It will not even rain in every single community here Friday night, particularly west of I-65, so this is more of a ‘be aware’ of some scattered storms event as opposed to the usual threat of storms rolling through in February/early March. You can keep an eye on conditions with the Live Alert 19 App and track storms with our interactive radar.