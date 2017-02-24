UCP Huntsville hosts 19th annual “An Irish Evening”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville's 19th annual "An Irish Evening" will take place on Friday, March 10th at 6 p.m. featuring Irish and international food and beverage samples from local vendors (included with ticket purchase), Celtic entertainment, and be sure to show up wearing green! The excitement is all happening at The Depot Roundhouse in downtown Huntsville.

UCP’s An Irish Evening will have live music by Bourbon & Shamrocks, fun and games with the Irish Society of North Alabama, a performance by the Fitness Arts Center Irish step dancers, visits with Irish Wolfhounds Kya & Elgin, an extensive silent auction, dance tunes with Metropolitan DJ, and more!

Tickets are $25 per person and include food and beverage samples. One child 12 and under is free with each paid adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased online using PayPal, at UCP Huntsville Centers, by phone at 256-859-4900, and at the door the night of the event.

All proceeds from this annual fundraiser directly benefit UCP client services for more than 1,000 North Alabama families affected by a disability.

For additional information please visit www.ucphuntsville.org