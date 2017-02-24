Traffic Alert: What you need to know for your Friday morning drive
Below is a running list of all traffic issues you may need to be aware of before you start your morning commute. We will update this list as needed throughout the morning:
Wrecks:
None at this time
Construction:
Lauderdale County:
- Work continues on Highway 72 at 2nd Creek, just east of Rogersville. Crews are working on a new eastbound bridge. Traffic is down to one lane each direction.
Madison County:
- Work continues on both ends of Hughes Road in Madison. Utility crews are still installing pipe on the west side of the road between Gillespie Road and Gooch Road. On the southern end, work continues on slope improvements on the overpass.
- Williams Avenue in Huntsville will have the right southbound lane closed between Church Street and Monroe Road for sidewalk improvements. The project is expected to be finished by the end of march.
- Natural Gas crews in Huntsville will close the outside westbound lane of Cecil Ashburn Drive at 7:00 this morning. This will happen between Donegal Drive and Spring Gate Lane. They are working to install a new natural gas service line.