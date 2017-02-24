Toyota Manufacturing Alabama Plant celebrates making its 5 Millionth Engine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Toyota Manufacturing Alabama Plant celebrated a milestone Friday, by making their five millionth engine.

Happening Now: The Toyota Plant of Huntsville has made their 5 millionth engine. @whnt pic.twitter.com/3gzA4ubEGv — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 24, 2017

The Toyota Plant has grown to 1,500 team members over the years, and one of those workers include team member Ann Pettus. She has been with the plant for more than decade, and drives 68 miles each day to and from work. Pettus credits her dedication to Toyota because of how well they have treated their employees. "Even during the economic downturn no one was laid off, Toyota used that negative situation to make a positive out of it," said Pettus.

Pettus is just one of the thousands that said February 24, 2017 is very special day, because they are getting to see the five millionth engine produced.

Alabama's Toyota Manufacturing President David Fernandes said teamwork is how they reached the milestone. "Five million is kind of special for us here because it kind of signifies how hard our team members work everyday to make the best quality engines here at the Alabama plant," Fernandes said.

In 2016 the plant produced 702,000 engines and are achieving milestones everyday.

High fives all around from the president for the 5 millionth engine. 👋🏽🚗 @whnt pic.twitter.com/MHaUnTFdGn — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 24, 2017

Fernandes said the engine will be shipped off to be placed into a vehicle, but they will keep an eye on it. "It`s a milestone that we're hitting today, but we got a bright future here at this Alabama plant," Fernandes.