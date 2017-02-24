× Police: Decatur inmate burglarized home during escape

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police said they have connected a home robbery under investigation to an inmate’s escape last week.

Police said a resident reported a burglary at a residence on Gordon Drive in Decatur on February 14. The victim reported several items stolen from the residence.

Jonathan Keith Kennedy, Michael Ray Morrison and James Brent Brown all escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center on February 13. On February 14, Kennedy and Morrison were found at Hospitality Park in Decatur, shortly after the burglary.

Police said Kennedy was found to be in possession of property allegedly stolen during the burglary.

Both inmates were detained by the Department of Corrections and transported to the Limestone Correctional Facility. The third inmate, James Brent Brown, was recaptured on February 15.

Police obtained a warrant on Kennedy Thursday, charging him with third degree burglary. He is currently being held at the Limestone Correctional Facility.