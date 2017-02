HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Look familiar? A bucket of tools was found near Research Park, and one man wants to make sure they are returned to their rightful owner.

Rodney Walls estimated the tools to cost a few hundred dollars. He believes they fell off a truck.

If you are, or have any information about the owner of the tools, you can contact Rodney Walls by email at rodneywalls1@yahoo.com or through his Facebook page.