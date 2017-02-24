Local mall plays fairy godmother for young girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Random acts of kindness come in all forms. Today a local mall played fairy godmother for a young girl, giving her the opportunity to be a princess.

3-year-old Addie Dotson loves to play dress up.

"She thinks she's a princess actually," said Michelle Dotson.

Friday afternoon little Addie had the Bella Divine dress store in Parkway Place Mall at her disposal. The trip sparked from a picture taken the day after Christmas.

"She come running across to the window and was like Momma, Momma look! Tiana! Tiana! And she just wanted to go into the store and I had to explain it wasn't open," said Michelle.

Addie was heartbroken, shedding tears all the way to the car. Her mom posted the photo Parkway Place's Facebook page a few days later.

"Got an email last week saying that they wanted to do something for act of kindness day and they wanted to bring Addie to the mall and treat her to a dress and let her be a princess for the day," said Michelle.

From the tiara to the shoes, she lived the day as real life royalty.

"Daddy better work a lot of overtime because I can see it's all about she's gonna be a princess one day," said Michelle.

Perhaps Parkway Place mall didn't know the impact of it's random act of kindness.

"We have had a rough 2017 in my family. It first started off with a virus and then my kitchen caught on fire," said Michelle.

Addie's brother was diagnosed with diabetes last week, and her grandmother with breast cancer just days ago.

"We've just had a really challenging time and to know there's nice people just brightens my day," said Michelle.

The mall also treated Addie and her mother to manicures and lunch at Carrabba's.