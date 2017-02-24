× Local leaders discuss potential changes to Highway 69 between Arab and Cullman

ARAB, Ala. — Arab Mayor Bob Joslin and other local leaders discussed a proposition to widen or make changes to a section of Highway 69 between Arab and Cullman.

Joslin says they’re getting the ball rolling so to speak, to see if something can be done on the busy stretch. “From 231 going west toward Cullman, all the way to Highway 157,” Joslin explains.

The main goal would be to widen the stretch to four lanes. Local leaders discussed alternative options to present to ALDOT. “Some four lane zones that we can eventually tie together to make it a four lane highway, and if you can’t do that, then let’s look at some passing zones. Put some swells in the road where you can have some passing,” Joslin said.

Joslin plans to meet with another local leader before they move forward. “From there we’re planning to put together sort of a short plan to go to ALDOT with and say here’s what we’d like to see happen,” Joslin says.

There are several driving forces behind the idea. “Economically, we need that road in order to develop our manufacturing to get to the interstate,” Joslin explains, “People can make goods but they can’t get them to the interstate in a reasonable manner.”

He adds the highway isn’t ideal for industry transportation in the area. “Progress Rail is here now, we’ve also have Arab Cartage which runs 60 to 80 18-wheelers out of here, and that’s a lot of traffic on a 22 foot wide road.”

Transportation is something companies look for when deciding where to locate.

Another driving force behind the idea is safety. “There’s a lot of wrecks on that road because there’s no passing,” Joslin says.

He adds they hope to present the idea to ALDOT in the upcoming weeks.