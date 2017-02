Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County Home and Garden Show will be coming up Friday, March 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Home and Garden show will be held at the Limestone County Event Center, with a $2.00 admission for one day and $3.00 for both days.