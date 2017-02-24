× Janet Womack out as superintendent of Florence City Schools

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Board of Education voted this morning to buy out the remainder of Janet Womack’s contract as Superintendent of Florence City Schools.

“Florence City Schools has achieved unprecedented success over the past seven years. I look forward to assisting the district as they transition to their next superintendent,” Womack said in a statement to WHNT News 19.

This surprise move comes as tension has grown between the school system and University of North Alabama over property building a new middle school in the city.

