× Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says its common to make weed plant arrests during this time of year

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – This week Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Richard Dejarnette for possession of marijuana plants. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says this is just the first of many such cases his deputies will likely encounter.

“It’s about that time when people start growing indoors to get things started, and then they’ll go out and replant them. Or if they have a indoor grow area… I don’t know that this gentleman did or not.. they can grow them inside.”

He says it’s not uncommon for them to come across numerous plants.

“Some years we don’t get very many, but we’ve gotten up to two and three thousand during the growing months,” says Chief Deputy Harnen. “It’s just like any other plant. It grows when the sun shines and the weather gets nice, and the sun’s shining and we get enough rain.”

And they’re quite the cash crop, too.

“If you go by the guidelines you use for plants, a mature plant can be worth up to 2,000, 2,500 per plant once it’s mature and it yields all the product it’s going to yield.”

The sheriff’s office says tips from residents help to find these plants. But neighbors aren’t they only ones keeping watch.

“We fly the county several times a year, along with the state to try to locate those growing plants under a marijuana ratification program. Occasionally, we just get information and we’ll walk out there and stumble across them,” says Harnen.

Depending on the amount of plants, the consequences can easily land growers a felony charge.