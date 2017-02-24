× Huntsville City Schools and incoming superintendent Matt Akin reach agreement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Incoming superintendent Matt Akin and the Huntsville school board have an agreement, Elisa Ferrell, Huntsville City School Board President, said Friday.

Ferrell said Akin verbally agreed to the terms of a contract the board approved earlier this week. The board offered him a 3-year contract at a $195,000 salary. It was the second offer the board made in a series of public negotiations.

The board attorneys will now send Dr. Akin and his attorney that revised contract, and he is expected to sign it soon. Once he does, the agreement is official.

Akin starts March 13.