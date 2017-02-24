Fire crews are battling a large brush fire in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. – Fire crews in Morgan County are battling a brush fire located off of Highway 55 near Stisher Drive, just south of the Quail Creek Golf

Course, and just east of Interstate 65.

Fire crews from Ebenezer and Falkville Fire Department along with the Alabama Forestry Service are on the scene.

Morgan County Dispatchers told us this was a major fire.

Firefighters said the fire actually began on Monday as a trash fire that had been left unattended.

According to WHNT News 19 reporter Al Whitaker, the fire is now in the woods and the Alabama Forestry Service is using a plane to drop water on it.

