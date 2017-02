× Car bombing blamed for at least 60 deaths in Syria

(CNN) — A car bomb in a northwestern Syrian town killed as many as 60 people and wounded dozens more, activists said Friday.

The attack killed between 53 and 60 people in Sousian village, according to activist groups Aleppo Media Center and UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkey’s state media also reported the attack.

The groups said ISIS militants are believed to be behind the attack.