× Building, Home & Remodeling Show coming March 3-5 to VBC South Hall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’ve considered changing up your kitchen, bathroom, living area or outdoor garden, here is where you’ll find great ideas and local businesses who would love to help you do it.

The annual Building, Home and Remodeling Show is March 3-5, 2017 in the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. This is the premier event for building, remodeling, home and garden products in the north Alabama area.

Local vendors will showcase the latest trends and technology for your home, and you’ll find everything under one roof. You can learn about products and trends, test them and ask questions of reputable companies who provide these services.

More than 200 companies will be in attendance at the Show. It’s your one-stop source for information, products and services for your home.

WHNT News 19 will be there, too! Our meteorologists will program NOAA weather radios. Bring your weather radio to be programmed or buy one at the show from Lowe’s. We’ll also help with questions about our free news and weather apps.

Admission is $8.00 for adults, and children 12 and under get in free. One ticket is good for the whole weekend. Here are the show hours:

Friday, March 3 – 1PM to 8PM

Saturday, March 4 – 9AM to 7PM

Sunday, March 5 – 11AM to 5PM

There are free Show t-shirts for the first 100 adults and free yellow construction hats for the first 100 kids each day. Parents, there’s also a “Kids Korner” to give children fun things to do. We’ll see you there!