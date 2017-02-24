× Athens Police Department offers free child safety seat check

ATHENS, Ala. – On Friday, February 24, from 10 a.m. to noon the Athens Police Department will offer a child safety seat check at the Athens Police Department on Hobbs Street.

Anyone who would like assistance with installation or to have officers check one already installed are welcome to come by for this free public service.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, child restraint systems are often used incorrectly. About 46% of car and booster seats are misused in a way that could reduce their effectiveness.