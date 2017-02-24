Angel of Hope set to come to Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fundraising efforts have kicked off to install an Angel of Hope statue near the Kingston Pavilion at Ditto Landing.

The Angel of Hope is based on a book called The Christmas Box. It is meant to bring comfort and peace to people that have experienced the loss of a child at any age.

Members of the Angel of Hope Committee will be selling engraved 4×8 bricks ($100 each) and 8×8 bricks ($200 each) in memory of loved ones to support the cost of the statue. Opportunities to sponsor a bench or landscaping near the statue are available as well. The statue would cost $14,500.

Committee President Jan Neighbors contacted the Huntsville-Madison County Marina & Port Authority to propose placing the statue on the grounds of Ditto Landing. ” As I have visited Ditto Landing throughout my life, I have always found it to be a peaceful place, especially with the beautiful view of the Tennessee River. I hope others can find hope and healing by visiting this lovely statue and remembering their loved ones.”

For more information contact Jan Neighbors at 256-652-9709. You can also make a donation through their Go Fund Me page here. Checks can be made out to:

HAPC/Angel of Hope

P.O. Box 12803

Huntsville, AL 35802