A junk yard in Scottsboro is causing concerns in a residential area

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "We'd like it shut down."

Glenn Moore says the junk yard started nine years ago in connection with Arnold's Auto Salvage. He says ever since they've arrived it's been nothing but problems.

"Well the biggest thing is health concerns. We deal with mosquitoes everyday that it warms up enough because of the cars standing there with open tops and stuff containing water," said Glenn Moore, a resident.

Not only are there mosquitoes but they also have a rat infestation, as well as snakes and coyotes and other critters that feed out of the yard.

"And we don't have city water here. We have well water and since he's started all of this; we can't drink our well water," said Moore.

Safety is another concern. They've had junk yard visitors mistake the house as a part of the yard.

"We had one just a week ago just walk into the house unannounced. Just opened the front door," said Moore. "Didn't knock. Didn't do anything. Just busted in and said 'I want my car parts."

Moore contacted a list of people to help fix the issues. Agencies in the county came out and regulated and cleaned the yard as much as they could.

Moore reached out to the state, who sent the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

"ADEM is letting him by with it, because they're not coming back up here even though they wrote him all the two pages of violations. They've not been back to make sure he's done what they told him he's needed to do."

We contacted ADEM who says it will work on pulling the information for this particular case, and they would give us a call back.

"We would like to see somebody that has the authority to do something actually come out and act. We just want them to come and do their job too."