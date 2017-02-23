× Some thoughts on Zach Mitchell’s accident 20 years ago

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of a heartbreaking tragedy that some of you may remember. A young boy was burned after pouring gasoline on a pile of burning leaves. It’s a story that some of us will never forget, especially me. I remember the night of 10-year-old Zach Mitchell’s accident like it was yesterday.

After being burned over most of his body, we were all hoping and praying for the best but fearing the worst. Doctors were giving him a one in ten chance of living. We sent a crew to Cincinnati where he was being treated in the burn unit at Shriner’s Hospital. He was facing a long road to recovery.

Jerry Hayes brings us portions of Zach Mitchell’s long recovery tonight on WHNT News 19 at 10 p.m.