Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana, more than 40 weapons from Madison County man’s home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of more than 40 weapons and marijuana from a local man’s home.

Daniel Blake Sanders, 25, is being held in the Madison County Jail on $60,000 bond. He is currently charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance, but weapons charges could follow, according to Capt. Michael Salomonsky.

Sanders was arrested Wednesday in the 400 block of St. Clair Lane after an extensive investigation.

Capt. Salomonsky said the investigation started about a year ago after citizens filed complaints about suspicious activity.

Salomonsky said the weapons include high-powered rifles with maximum capacity magazines that hold 40 to 50 rounds.There were additional slides and sliding mechanisms seized as well.

“These slides we believe right now, quite possibly can be altered to become automatic weapons,” said Capt. Salomonsky.

Salomonsky said some of the firearms may have been passed down through Sanders’ family, however, investigators believe 50 percent or more were purchased off the street and may be stolen. They are researching serial numbers to see if they can identify owners if they are in fact stolen. Salomonsky added this could be elevated to a federal investigation if the weapons “fit that level.”

