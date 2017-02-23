Severe Drought Expands Again: looking for more rain by next week

Thursday’s US Drought Monitor update showed an expanded area of ‘Severe’ drought in North Alabama. That’s the confirmation of what we already knew: we need rain!

The bright orange area (Severe) grew by 7.6% this week. Now we need around 3″ to 6″ of rain to totally end the drought the Tennessee Valley region according to Dr. John Christy, Alabama’s State Climatologist.

The big question is ‘when?’

There’s not a definite answer to that, but we do have some hope for rain Friday night and again on several occasions next week.

In fact, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center precipitation outlook gives us a good shot at as much as two to three inches of rain by Thursday, March 2nd.

That would be fantastic news, and it might just be enough to set us on a course to getting rid of drought conditions before the hotter part of the year begins.

Rain has to be consistent to eliminate a drought, though. The last good, widespread, persistent soaking we had came between January 19th and 22nd.

-Jason

