Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile have come to Huntsville!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Anyone who loves peanuts knows about Planters Peanuts!
Thursday the Nutmobile for Planters Peanuts was at the University Walmart with Mr. Peanut himself.
The Peanutters travel all over the country in the 24-foot-long Planters Nutmobile, visiting with fans and handing out free peanuts.
Brittany Colvin, a Peanutter said it is great to interact with fans of Mister Peanut. "People can come to our events and check out Mr Peanut, get pictures with him and the Nutmobile and get some free peanuts."
Mr. Peanut, the Nutmobile and the Peanutters will be at the Walmart off of Madison Boulevard from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday.
You can catch the group at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
They will also be at the Walmart off Hwy 231 and 431 in north Huntsville on Sunday from 11 a.m.until 4 p.m.