Leadership Huntsville-Madison County prepares for leadership transition: Longtime CEO Sarah Savage passing the torch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since 1998, Sarah Savage has been a fixture with Leadership Huntsville/Madison County. She started that year as director of the program at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. For the past several years, she’s been the President and CEO. Now, Sarah is stepping down.

She’s quick to make sure people know she isn’t retiring quite yet. She describes her move as transitioning to another phase of her life. “My daughter, who is now 19, was an infant when I started,” Sarah Savage said. She adds that children and parents are going to be her focus now.

“It has been a wonderful journey and you couldn’t ask for a better job and a better group of people to work with,” Savage said.

She won’t be leaving Leadership until August, and says she’s going to help find her replacement for the organization that turns 30 this year. Leadership Huntsville/Madison County works to educate and turn community members into community leaders. Right now, more than half of Madison County’s elected officials are graduates of Leadership.

Sarah was the director when the program left the Chamber, was incorporated as a non-profit and moved into its own facility. For many of the hundreds of program alumni, Sarah Savage is the face of Leadership Huntsville/Madison County.

“I’ve been able to watch the community grow, to learn from so many wonderful leaders and board members and volunteers,” said Savage. “It’s just exciting to kind of be witness, to be inside and behind the scenes of Huntsville/ Madison County’s growth and history and I’ve just been… I’ve been so privileged to serve.”

A Leadership Huntsville/Madison County Board spokesperson says the board was sad to accept Sarah’s resignation, and is grateful for her hard work to make this a quote, “seamless transition for her successor.”

A board transition committee has posted the position on leadershiphsv.org and is accepting resumes at ceosearch@leadershiphsv.org.

WHNT News 19 will feature Sarah Savage and LHMC Board Chair Jennie Robinson in this week’s Leadership Perspectives segment. It airs Sunday, February 26 on WHNT News 19 This Morning. Also, you’ll be able to view the entire interview on WHNT.com.