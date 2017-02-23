Inside Indivisible: Local chapter wishes Rep. Mo Brooks would hold a town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two weeks ago, the North Alabama 5th Congressional District Chapter of Indivisible held an interest meeting. They were anticipating about 50 people would show up.

“350 to 400 showed up. So there is a great deal of interest. Indivisible is non-partisan," said Linda Meigs, a member of the North Alabama Indivisible Chapter.

It's non-partisan in name, but Meig's said there a few core beliefs that the group abides by.

“Making sure all Americans have access to affordable healthcare, we’re interested in what was the role Russia played in our election, Donald Trump's business dealings and how that affects our country. You can decided if that’s left or right, I feel like it’s looking out for all the people," she explained.

Across the country, the Indivisible groups are surging into Republican Town Halls and taking over the microphone.

“I would say we’re trying to make Congress listen. That’s it in a nutshell," said Meigs.

While many GOP lawmakers don't like what they see, Indivisible doesn't hide the fact they're using the Tea Party's playbook. They say so, in this document that's been reportedly downloaded more than a million times, entitled, "The Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda."

We asked Meigs if she had any qualms about using the Tea Party's playbook to get congressmen and women to talk to their group. Meigs answered, "Well it worked. You know? I mean in the 2010 midterm elections. A lot of success happened from the tea party’s actions."

Many members of the local Democratic Party and Indivisible are calling on Rep. Mo Brooks to hold a Town Hall, but he tells WHNT News 19 he has no inclination to do so.

"I’m not about to let a federal congressional office be used by an opposition party purely for campaign purposes," said Rep. Brooks.

He said he's more than willing to meet with any constituent during his district office hours. When WHNT News 19 asked the congressman what that means for those that are at work during his office hours, he said, “They can come during lunch, I quite often work during lunch hours.”

We asked Linda Meigs if their strategy might prevent Representative Brooks from holding any more Town Halls, because he fears walking into a trap.

"I really do believe that we will maintain a respectful attitude. We might raise the volume a little bit but I don’t think we’ll be doing a lot of shouting,” she said

Rep. Brooks told WHNT News 19, that to his knowledge, he's never turned down a meeting with any constituent that has requested a meeting with him, but has no plans of holding Town Halls any time soon.