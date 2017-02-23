ICYMI: Country’s Church takes a stand, plus a welcome home you won’t forget

Had a busy week? Don’t worry, we’ll catch you up. Here are some of the most notable stories from WHNT News 19’s newscasts and on social media recently.

What’s in the water?

WHNT News 19’s David Kumbroch took action this week to bring you the story of fecal contamination in the Flint River. A watchdog group, the Flint River Conservation Association, said it found the fecal coliform in the Flint River near the Owens Cross Roads sewage treatment plant.

Fecal coliform is bacteria from feces. So, how did it get in the water?

The Flint River Conservation Association’s Soos Weber told us,”The solids were being removed. But it still didn’t remove the bacteria. And normally bacteria is treated using chlorine. It wasn’t being used here.”

FRCA said the contamination only stopped when they reported it to state authorities.

A woman’s viral warning

A woman’s warning to others has been shared widely on Facebook after she found a shirt laid over her windshield.

Ashley Hardacre had just finished working at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint, Michigan and walked across the dark parking lot to her car – when she found a blue flannel shirt thrown over her windshield and tucked underneath a windshield wiper.

“There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off,” Hardacre explained on Facebook. “Luckily, I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off.”

Click here to read what police said about the incident and what all women should be watching for.

Country’s Church takes a stand

Country star Eric Church is taking a stand against ticket scalpers to help make sure fans can afford to see his shows.

The singer canceled more than 25,000 tickets that were being sold on the secondary market and is releasing them back to the public, according to his website.

Standing behind his vow to put face-value tickets in fans’ hands, Eric has cancelled 25k secondary market tickets. https://t.co/AyhpW6knx2 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) February 20, 2017

“Throughout the Holdin’ My Own Tour, Eric and his team have systematically identified, cancelled and released tickets back to the public that were identified as scalper tickets,” the website said.

A husband’s tribute

Get the tissues ready. This next one is a heartbreaker.

An Oklahoma man’s Facebook post about his wife who is carrying their baby without a brain to term is going viral.

Earlier this month, Royce Young posted a photo of his wife, Keri Young, on Facebook.

Along with the picture, Young, who is a writer for ESPN, described the heartbreaking moment the couple found out that their daughter didn’t have a brain and his wife’s immediate selfless reaction:

Welcomed home in style

When active duty soldiers come home after a long deployment, they’re often greeted by large crowds, signs, and pageantry. But that’s not the case for the hundreds of soldiers that return each year in the Army Reserves.

So, one local family decided to create their own homecoming celebration.

For the last 10 months, Chief Warrant Officer Jason Denny has been serving his country in Afghanistan, but this afternoon he got to return home to resume his most important position: being a dad to his two young children.

Here’s the moment when he saw his wife and kids…