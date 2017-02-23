Huntsville Police recover vehicles stolen during mattress store arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police say they have recovered two vehicles they say were stolen during a mattress store arson.

The whole thing started earlier this month at Mattress Max on Jordan Lane in Huntsville. Investigators say someone set the business on fire.

During the investigation, officers also discovered two vehicles were stolen from Cowboys Wholesale. That business sits on the same property as Mattress Max.

Now, police have recovered the two missing vehicles. They are also questioning one person in connection with the fire.

Huntsville Police found the stolen truck around 11:30 last night. It had been wrecked near the intersection of Research Park Boulevard and Blake Bottom Road. The truck was towing a Kubota-brand machine. The driver was nowhere to be found. It's not clear at this time if the vehicle being towed was stolen.

A couple hours later, officers spotted the second vehicle believe to have been stolen. It was on Pulaski Pike. Police tried to pull the driver over, but he took off.

The chase ended a couple blocks away at a dead end on Craft Avenue.

Police arrested the driver. He's now being questioned in connection with the Mattress Max fire.