Huntsville City School Board Member speaks out about food being wasted in schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – School Board Member Pam Hill's post is causing a stir on social media. The post is a picture of food being tossed out.

"I have a lot of friends who are teachers in Huntsville City Schools and they will tell me now they're instructed to throw all their extra food away. Items like cinnamon rolls, apples, chocolate milk, white milk and oranges," Hill said.

Currently kids in elementary and middle school eat breakfast in the classrooms, and sometimes there are leftovers, but instead of keeping them Hill said teachers have been told to toss the food out. She said even the non perishable items. "Some teachers wanted to put it on the cabinet and let kids eat a snack if needed or have seconds. Some principals allow it and some do not," Hill said.

Hill said some teachers have been taking the extra food to organizations in need of donations, but have been instructed not to. Hill reached out to the Huntsville City School's Child and Nutrition Program to find out why teachers were told to get rid of the extra food.

"I was told because if the food, even the fruit, was left on the counter and it was given to a child later in the day for a snack and the child got sick, it could be a lawsuit against Huntsville City Schools," Hill said.

After talking with Huntsville City Schools and Hill we've learned USDA regulations are the reason why the extra food has to be tossed out.

Hill understands the regulations, but after 20 years of teaching she thinks the schools should keep some of the items. She said some kids in the Huntsville City School System go hungry often. "I am not trying to interfere unless you call interfering making sure a child isn't hungry or have what they need to learn, then I'm interfering," Hill said.