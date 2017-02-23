Huntsville approves new entertainment district in Campus 805 area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The Huntsville City Council approved a new arts & entertainment district Thursday night.

The Butler Green district covers an area between Clinton Avenue & Hall Avenue, which includes Campus 805 at the old Stone Middle School and the surrounding property.

The new district means that patrons can drink alcohol out and about through the area. The alcohol must be in a designated plastic cup, and it must be during certain hours. That includes:

-Thursday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

-Friday-Sunday: 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Huntsville now has four entertainment districts.