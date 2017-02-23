Huntsville approves new entertainment district in Campus 805 area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The Huntsville City Council approved a new arts & entertainment district Thursday night.

The Butler Green district covers an area between Clinton Avenue & Hall Avenue, which includes Campus 805 at the old Stone Middle School and the surrounding property.

This map shows the area covered by the new Butler Green Arts & Entertainment District

The new district means that patrons can drink alcohol out and about through the area.  The alcohol must be in a designated plastic cup, and it must be during certain hours.  That includes:

-Thursday:  5 p.m.-11 p.m.

-Friday-Sunday:  12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Huntsville now has four entertainment districts.