Florence gas station robbed; police need help identifying suspect

FLORENCE, Ala. – The search continues for a robbery suspect in Florence. Investigators are looking for leads which can help identify the bandit caught on surveillance video.

Florence police said this week’s featured crime took place in the early morning hours of Monday.

From the time stamp on the video, the robber entered the Kangaroo gas station on Cox Creek Parkway just before 2:30.

Investigators believe the suspect is a man – who wore a hat and covered his face with what appears to be a hand towel.

The clerk complied with the robber’s demand for money from the cash drawer. Police said the robber then ran from the store.

Russellville police pick up this week’s most wanted.

Grand jury arrest warrants are active for Angela Michelle Perrigin. Police said she has indictments for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Russellville police have an arrest warrant for Jeremy Wayne Murray. A grand jury handed down an indictment for theft of property against him.

Investigators said they need help locating John Clint Grissom. He has arrest warrants for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Anonymously call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information.

If texting, be sure to let operators know which case you are sending information about.

Your contact information will remain a secret.